Road closures: more than a dozen for South Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Great Ponton to Gonerby, carriageway and lane closures for drainage works.

• A1, from 1pm August 14 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Foston to Coddington, carriageway, slip road and Lay-By closures, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 10am August 16 to 11pm September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tickencote to A43, slip road closure and temporary event signing for the Burghley House horse trials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 8am August 16 to 4pm September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Marston to Gonerby Moor, diversion route for works on local authority network.

• A52, from 8pm June 26 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Barrowby, 24/7 Lane closure and speed restriction with traffic signals due to works being undertaken on behalf of Cadent Gas.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Harlaxton, diversion route for work on local authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 6pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Grantham to Gonerby Moor, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network by Anglian Water.

• A1, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Long Bennington to Gonerby, Lane closure due to drainage works.

• A1, from 8pm August 23 to 5am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Stretton to South Witham, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm August 24 to 5am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wothorpe to Tinwell, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 8pm August 29 to 5am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Long Bennington, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stretton to Easton, Lane and gap closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8.30pm August 30 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wothorpe to Great Casterton, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Gonerby Moor to Foston, Lane closures due to maintenance work.