Road closures: more than a dozen for South Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 16 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A52, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Bingham to Barrowby, Lane closures or temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 7pm September 27 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stamford, diversion route via National highways network for work on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm September 27 to 5am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Stretton, slip road closure for drainage works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A52, from 2am September 30 to 9am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Bingham to Barrowby, Lane closures due to horticultural works.

• A1, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Colsterworth, slip road closure for local authority works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Harlaxton, slip road closures and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A1, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Colsterworth, slip road closures for local authority works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 8pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, South Witham to Colsterworth, Gap closures for local authority works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Harlaxton, exit slip road closure due to works being undertaken on county council network, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm October 5 to 5am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Woolsthorpe to Honey Pot Lane, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Woolsthorpe to Little Ponton, carriageway and lane closures due to drainage works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 8pm October 6 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Dry Doddington to Claypole, Lane and gap closures for barrier repairs.

• A1, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52/A1 Bottesford to Harlaxton, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm October 6 to 7am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Saltersford, Gap and lane closures due to works on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.

• A1, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Foston, slip road, lay by and lane closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound, Barrowby, Gap closure for local authority works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.