Road closures: more than a dozen for South Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 15 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Colsterworth, slip road closure for local authority works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Harlaxton, slip road closures and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A1, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Colsterworth, slip road closures for local authority works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 8pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, South Witham to Colsterworth, Gap closures for local authority works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Harlaxton, exit slip road closure due to works being undertaken on county council network, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm October 5 to 5am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Woolsthorpe to Honey Pot Lane, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Woolsthorpe to Little Ponton, carriageway and lane closures due to drainage works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 8pm October 6 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Dry Doddington to Claypole, Lane and gap closures for barrier repairs.

• A1, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52/A1 Bottesford to Harlaxton, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm October 6 to 7am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Saltersford, Gap and lane closures due to works on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.

• A1, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Foston, slip road, lay by and lane closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound, Barrowby, Gap closure for local authority works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Foston to Coddington, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 7pm October 16 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stamford, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Gonerby to Long Bennington, Lane closure for drainage works.