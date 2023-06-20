Road closures: nine for South Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm May 19 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Grantham to Great Ponton, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm June 19 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Easton to Colsterworth, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A52, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Bingham to Barrowby, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A52, from 8pm June 20 to 5am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Muston Gap to Sedgebrook, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A52, from 8pm June 22 to 5am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound, Sedgebrook to Barrowby, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A52, from 8pm June 22 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 northbound and southound, Barrowby, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A52, from 8pm June 26 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Barrowby, 24/7 Lane closure and speed restriction with traffic signals due to works being undertaken on behalf of Cadent Gas.

• A1, from 8pm June 28 to 5am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, South Witham to Colsterworth, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm June 28 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Little Ponton, Lane closures for drainage works.