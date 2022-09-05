Road closures: nine for South Kesteven drivers this week

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 6.30pm September 4 to 6.30am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Harlaxton, slip road closure due to works being undertaken on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, aly by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barrowby to Harlaxton, diversion route due to works on behalf of Balfour Beatty.

• A1, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Gonerby Moor to Marston, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm September 7 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, South Witham to North Witham, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, North Witham, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 10pm September 10 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Foston, Lane closure due to works being undertaken on behalf of Network Rail.

• A1, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Barrowby to Harlaxton, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Foston, Lane closure due to maintenance works.