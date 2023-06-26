Road closures: seven for South Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm May 19 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Grantham to Great Ponton, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

• A52, from 1.41pm June 22 to 5pm June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 westbound, Barrowby, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Cadent Gas.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A52, from 8pm June 26 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Barrowby, 24/7 Lane closure and speed restriction with traffic signals due to works being undertaken on behalf of Cadent Gas.

• A1, from 8pm June 28 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Little Ponton, Lane closures for drainage works.

• A1, from 8pm June 28 to 5am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, South Witham to Colsterworth, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm July 4 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Little Ponton, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 9am to 5pm on July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, North Witham to Colsterworth, diversion route for works on local authority network.