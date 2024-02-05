Road closures: seven for South Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A1, from 8pm January 3 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Barrowby and A52 eastbound and westbound, Barrowby, exit slip road closure with diversion and speed restrictions for developer works on local authority road.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A52, from 9.30am February 5 to 2.30pm February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Bingham to Barrowby, mobile lane closures due to maintenance work.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• A1, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Colsterworth to South Witham, Lane closure for drainage works.
• A1, from 8pm February 5 to 5am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Colsterworth to Woolsthorpe, slip road and lane closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.
• A1, from 8pm February 6 to 5am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Stoke Rochford to Easton, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
• A1, from 8pm February 7 to 5am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Long Bennington, Lane closures due to barrier repairs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• A1, from 8pm February 8 to 5am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Barrowby to Little Ponton, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.