Road closures: seven for South Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm May 4 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A52 Barrowby, slip road closure and traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of National Grid Electricity.

• A1, from 8pm February 28 to 6am July 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wansford to Grantham, Lay by and carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 9 to 8pm August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Long Bennington, Lane closures for drainage works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Foston, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 9am June 6 to 3pm June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Widmerpool to Paddys Lane, A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Grantham, A52 eastbound and westbound, Grantham to Bottesford, diversion route due to works on behalf of Leicestershire County Council.

• A1, from 8pm June 6 to 5am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Harlaxton, exit and entry slip road closure for works being undertaken on behalf of National Grid Electricity.

• A1, from 8pm June 10 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Colsterworth, Lane closure due to maintenance works.