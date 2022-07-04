Road closures: seven for South Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm February 28 to 6am July 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wansford to Grantham, Lay by and carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm June 28 to 5am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A52 Barrowby, slip road closure and traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of National Grid Electricity.

• A1, from 8pm May 9 to 8pm August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Long Bennington, Lane closures for drainage works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Barrowby to Gonerby Moor, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A1, from 6.30am to 3pm on July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Harlaxton, Ttraffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of National Grid Electricity.

• A1, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Grantham to Woolsthorpe, slip road and lane closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A52, from 3am July 16 to 3pm July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Bingham to Barrowby, mobile lane closures due to maintenance works.