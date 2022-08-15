Road closures: seven for South Kesteven drivers this week

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm February 28 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wansford to Grantham, Lay by and carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 9 to 8pm August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Long Bennington, Lane closures for drainage works.

• A1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, aly by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A52, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Bingham to Barrowby, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth, slip road and lane closure due to survey works.

• A1, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Stoke Rochford to Honey Pot Lane, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm August 20 to 6am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barrowby, slip road closure due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.