Road closures: seven for South Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A52, from 8pm October 17 to 5am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound, Barrowby, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am January 23 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, South Witham to Little Ponton, Lane closures for survey works.

• A52, from 8pm October 25 to 5am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Sedgebrook to Barrowby, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wothorpe to Tickencote, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm October 29 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Stamford, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Little Ponton, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion via local authority network.