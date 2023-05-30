Register
Road closures: six for South Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A1, from 8pm May 25 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Harlaxton, slip road closures and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am June 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

A1, from 8pm May 19 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Grantham to Great Ponton, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A1, from 8pm June 1 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Foston, Lane closure and gap closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

A1, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Foston to Coddington, carriageway, slip road and Lay-By closures, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

A1, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Gonerby Moor, slip road closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.