Road closures: six for South Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm June 28 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Little Ponton, Gap closurea and lane closures for drainage works. Diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A52, from 8pm June 26 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Barrowby, 24/7 Lane closure and speed restriction with traffic signals due to works being undertaken on behalf of Cadent Gas.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm July 4 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Little Ponton, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 9am to 5pm on July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, North Witham to Colsterworth, diversion route for works on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm July 12 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wothorpe to Stretton, slip roads and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via national Highways network.

• A1, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stamford to Grantham, carriageway, slip road, Lay-By and lane closures due to structures works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

