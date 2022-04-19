Road closures: six for South Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Foston, slip road, lay by and lane closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A1, from 8pm April 13 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Foston to Coddington, carriageway, slip road and Lay-By closures with a diversion route on Highways England network due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm February 28 to 6am May 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wansford to Grantham, Lay by and carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from midday, April 19 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stamford to Grantham, carriageway, layby and lane closures due to bridge works.

• A1, from 8pm April 25 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Great Ponton, Lane closure and gap closure with diversion route due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm April 28 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Gonerby Moor to Barrowby, slip road and lane closure due to maintenance works.