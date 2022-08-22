Road closures: six for South Kesteven drivers this week

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm February 28 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wansford to Grantham, Lay by and carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 9 to 8pm August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Long Bennington, Lane closures for drainage works.

• A1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, aly by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from midnight, August 24 to 11.59pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 - Blyth to Stamford. Abnormal Load travelling between Harworth to Welwyn Garden City.

• A1, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Foston to Long Bennington, carriageway closure and lane closure due to maintenance work, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 7am August 31 to 5pm September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Grantham to Colsterworth, diversion route due to works on behalf of Anglian Water.