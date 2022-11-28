Road closures: six for South Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from midday, November 15 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Harlaxton, slip road, lay-by and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

Advertisement

• A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am January 23 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement

• A1, from 8.30pm November 28 to 5am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Stoke Rochford to Great Ponton, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 1pm December 5 2022 to 6am January 24 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Gonerby Moor to Coddington, Lay-By and slip road closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

Advertisement

• A1, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Marston to Gonerby Moor, Gap closure due to works being undertaken on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council, diversion via National highways network.

• A1, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am January 13 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Foston, slip road and lane closures for horticulture works, diversion via national highways network.

Advertisement