Road closures: six for South Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8am December 16 2022 to 5pm January 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Grantham top Stamford, diversion route for works taking place on behalf of STW.

• A1, from 1pm December 5 2022 to 6am January 24 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Gonerby Moor to Coddington, Lay-By and slip road closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am February 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Foston, slip road and lane closures for horticulture works, diversion via national highways network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm January 18 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Great Ponton, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm January 24 to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Foston to Long Bennington, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 9pm January 28 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stamford, Lane closures for survey works.

