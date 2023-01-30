Road closures: six for South Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am March 11 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8.30am January 30 to 4.30pm January 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Pickforth to Great Casterton, diversion route for works being undertaken on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm January 30 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Great Ponton to Harlaxton, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm January 31 to 5am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Colsterworth to Little Ponton, slip road and lane closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A52, from 8pm February 6 to 5am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Muston to Sedgebrook, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance work.

• A52, from 8am to 11am on February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Sedgebrook to Barrowby, temporary traffic signals due to horticultural work.