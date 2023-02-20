Road closures: six for South Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Gonerby Moor to Coddington, Lay-By and slip road closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am March 18 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm February 23 to 5am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, South Witham to Colsterworth, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm February 25 to 6am February 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Stamford to Harlaxton, carriageway and lane closures due to works on behalf of National Highways, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm March 1 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Grantham to Long Bennington, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Harlaxton, slip road, lay-by and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

