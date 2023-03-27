Road closures: six for South Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Harlaxton, slip road, lay-by and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 1pm March 20 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stretton to Easton, slip road, Lay-By and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am April 6 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm March 1 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Grantham to Long Bennington, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm March 29 to 5am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Tinwell to Wothorpe, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A52, from 8pm April 3 to 5am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Barrowby, traffic signals due to maintenance works.