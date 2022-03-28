Road closures: three for South Kesteven drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm March 14 to 5am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Great Ponton, Gap closure and lane closures with a diversion route due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm February 28 to 6am May 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wansford to Grantham, Lay by and carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm April 1 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stretton to Easton, slip road, lay by closures and lane closures with a diversion route due to maintenance works.