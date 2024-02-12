Road closures: two for South Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A1, from 8pm January 3 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Barrowby and A52 eastbound and westbound, Barrowby, exit slip road closure with diversion and speed restrictions for developer works on local authority road.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• A1, from 8pm February 25 to 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tinwell to Stamford, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.