Road closures: two for South Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm January 3 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Barrowby and A52 eastbound and westbound, Barrowby, exit slip road closure with diversion and speed restrictions for developer works on local authority road.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm February 25 to 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tinwell to Stamford, Lane closure due to maintenance works.