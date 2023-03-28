South Kesteven establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:43 BST
Pyramid Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at 63 West Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire was given the maximum score after assessment on March 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 128 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 102 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.