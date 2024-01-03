South Kesteven establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Stamford Arts Centre (The Cellar Bar, The Gallery Bar & Kiosk), a pub, bar or nightclub at 27-27a St Marys Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire was given the maximum score after assessment on December 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 129 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 101 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.