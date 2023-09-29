South Kesteven establishment given new food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Fox, a pub, bar or nightclub at A1 Southbound Great North Road, Colsterworth, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on September 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 128 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 101 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.