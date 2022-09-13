South Kesteven establishment handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Stamford AFC Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at Borderville Sports Centre, Ryhall Road, Stamford, Lincolnshire was given the maximum score after assessment on September 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 129 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 105 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.