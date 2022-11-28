South Kesteven establishment handed new food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago
A South Kesteven drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Red Lion Public House, a pub, bar or nightclub at 14 South Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on November 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 128 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 106 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.