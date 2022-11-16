South Kesteven house prices leapt 5.1% in September

House prices leapt by 5.1% in South Kesteven in September, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

The significant rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 20% over the last year – the highest in the East Midlands.

The average South Kesteven house price in September was £283,613, Land Registry figures show – a 5.1% increase on August.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices remained static, and South Kesteven was above the UK as a whole, where prices did not change.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Kesteven rose by £47,000 – putting the area top among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Chesterfield gained 8.4% in value, giving an average price of £199,000.

An imbalance between supply and demand for properties saw house prices climb across the UK throughout the pandemic.

But typical property values stalled across the UK between August and September, which caused annual growth to slow.

Andy Sommerville, director at property data provider Search Acumen said the latest data is further evidence of "a turning tide for house prices".

The figures are yet to reflect the full impact of the mini-budget, announced towards the end of September, which sparked volatitility in the mortgage market and saw interest rates on new agreements soar.

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent group Fine and Country said: “Annual house price growth slowed in September against a backdrop of rising interest rates and shrinking disposable incomes."

“All eyes will now turn to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement, which is expected to include both tax rises and spending cuts," he added.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in South Kesteven spent an average of £234,000 on their property – £39,000 more than a year ago, and £63,000 more than in September 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £316,000 on average in September – 34.8% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in South Kesteven in September – they increased 5.2%, to £259,131 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 20.8%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 5.1% monthly; up 20.2% annually; £401,619 averageTerraced: up 5% monthly; up 19.9% annually; £207,428 averageFlats: up 4.2% monthly; up 14.6% annually; £130,305 average

How do property prices in South Kesteven compare?

Buyers paid 12.1% more than the average price in the East Midlands (£253,000) in September for a property in South Kesteven. Across the East Midlands, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost £295,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £391,000 on average, and 1.4 times as much as more than in South Kesteven. Rutland properties cost 2.2 times as much as homes in Bolsover (£175,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in September

South Kesteven: £283,613The East Midlands:£252,982UK: £294,559

Annual growth to September

South Kesteven: +20%The East Midlands: +11.3%UK: +9.5%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the East Midlands