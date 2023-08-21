South Kesteven restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Leaf, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 35 West Street, Bourne was given the score after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 192 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (84%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.