South Kesteven restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Belton Woods Hotel, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Grantham Road, Belton, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 192 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (84%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.