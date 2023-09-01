Register
South Kesteven restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Belton Woods Hotel, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Grantham Road, Belton, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Kesteven's 192 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (84%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.