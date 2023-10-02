South Kesteven restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Leaf, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 15 Westgate, Grantham, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 194 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (84%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.