Register
BREAKING

South Kesteven restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Cloisters Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 St Marys Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Kesteven's 196 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (81%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.