South Kesteven restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cloisters Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 St Marys Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 196 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (81%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.