South Kesteven restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tonino's Pizzeria, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 59-61 Church Street, Market Deeping, Lincolnshire was given the maximum score after assessment on January 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 195 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 157 (81%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.