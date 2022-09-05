South Kesteven restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Garden Yard, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Union Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 193 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.