South Kesteven restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Urban Hotel Grantham, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Swingbridge Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on September 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 194 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.