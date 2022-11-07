South Kesteven restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Angelo's Coffee Limited, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 3, 30 Westgate, Grantham, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 195 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.