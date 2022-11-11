South Kesteven restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Olde Barn Hotel, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Tollbar Road, Marston, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on October 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 193 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.