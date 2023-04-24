Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
39 minutes ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
43 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
1 hour ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
3 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

South Kesteven restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Montaz, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 West Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on March 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Kesteven's 194 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.