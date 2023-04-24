South Kesteven restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Montaz, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 West Street, Bourne, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on March 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 194 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.