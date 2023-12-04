South Kesteven restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Central Tearooms, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 Red Lion Square, Stamford, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on November 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 195 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (81%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.