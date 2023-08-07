South Kesteven road closures: a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

South Kesteven's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm June 28 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Little Ponton, Gap closurea and lane closures for drainage works. Diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Foston, slip road, lay-by and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A52, from 8pm June 26 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Barrowby, 24/7 Lane closure and speed restriction with traffic signals due to works being undertaken on behalf of Cadent Gas.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm August 7 to 5.30am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Long Bennington to Gonerby Moor, diversion route on National Highways network due to works on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.

• A1, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Great Ponton to Gonerby, carriageway and lane closures for drainage works.

• A1, from 8pm August 9 to 5am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, South Witham to North Witham, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A1, from 1pm August 14 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Foston to Coddington, carriageway, slip road and Lay-By closures, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• A52, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Bingham to Barrowby, Lane closures or temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8am August 16 to 4pm September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Marston to Gonerby Moor, diversion route for works on local authority network.

• A1, from 10am August 16 to 11pm September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tickencote to A43, slip road closure and temporary event signing for the Burghley House horse trials.

• A1, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Harlaxton, diversion route for work on local authority network.