South Kesteven road closures: a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

South Kesteven's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 12 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm January 2 to 5am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Barrowby to Harlaxton, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8.30pm January 2 to 5am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Tinwell to Wothorpe, Lane closure for safety repair works.

• A1, from 8pm January 3 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Barrowby and A52 eastbound and westbound, Barrowby, exit slip road closure with diversion and speed restrictions for developer works on local authority road.

• A1, from 8pm January 3 to 5am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Stragglethorpe to Colsterworth, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm January 3 to 5am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Colsterworth to Woolsthorpe, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A52, from 8pm January 3 to 5am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Muston to Sedgebrook, temporary traffic signals for signage works.

• A1, from 8pm January 4 to 5am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Gonerby Moor to Barrowby, slip road closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm January 5 to 5am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Tickencote to Tinwell, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A52, from 9.30am January 8 to 2pm January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Bingham to Barrowby, mobile lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A52, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Sedgebrook, traffic signals on behalf of UPP.

• A1, from 1pm January 9 to 5am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Little Ponton, Lay-by and lane closure due to barrier repairs.

• A1, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Woolsthorpe to Grantham, slip road closure due to works undertaken by Lincolnshire County Council.