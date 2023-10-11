South Kesteven road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

South Kesteven's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Woolsthorpe to Little Ponton, carriageway and lane closures due to drainage works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Foston, slip road, lay by and lane closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Foston to Coddington, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm October 13 to 5am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Marston to Long Benington, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm October 14 to 5am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Wothorpe to Empingham, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 7pm October 16 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stamford, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Gonerby to Long Bennington, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A1, from 8pm October 19 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stretton to Easton, slip road, lane and lay-by closures for drainage works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 7pm October 20 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterowrth to Grantham relief road, diversion route due to works on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm October 23 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Gonerby Moor, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.