South Kesteven road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

South Kesteven's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm January 2 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Barrowby to Harlaxton, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A52, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Sedgebrook, traffic signals on behalf of UPP.

• A52, from 8pm January 3 to 5am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Muston to Sedgebrook, temporary traffic signals for signage works.

• A1, from 8pm January 3 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Barrowby and A52 eastbound and westbound, Barrowby, exit slip road closure with diversion and speed restrictions for developer works on local authority road.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Woolsthorpe to Grantham, slip road closure due to works undertaken by Lincolnshire County Council.

• A1, from 8pm January 15 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Easton to Colsterworth, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to South Witham, Lane and gap closures due to works on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth to Little Ponton, Lane and gap closures for works on local authority network, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Great Ponton, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tickencote to South Witham, Lane closures for survey works.

• A1, from 8pm January 25 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Skillington, Lane closures for electrical works.