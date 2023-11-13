South Kesteven road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

South Kesteven's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A52, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Barrowby, Lane closures due to works on behalf of UPP.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Great Ponton to Little Ponton, Lane and gap closures for survey works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm November 15 to 5am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Barrowby to Gonerby Moor, Lane closures for electrical works.

• A1, from 8pm November 20 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Barrowby, Lane closures for survey works.

• A1, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Gonerby Moor to Foston, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 7pm November 22 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, South Witham, slip road and lane closure due to works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

• A1, from 8pm November 22 to 5am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wothorpe to Tinwell, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm November 27 to 6am December 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Woolsthorpe to Stoke Rochford, Lane closures due to drainage works.