South Kesteven road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

South Kesteven's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm April 6 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Harlaxton, slip road closures and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A1, from 8pm April 1 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stretton to Easton, slip road, lay by closures and lane closures with a diversion route due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Foston, slip road, lay by and lane closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A1, from 8pm February 28 to 6am May 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wansford to Grantham, Lay by and carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm April 13 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Foston to Coddington, carriageway, slip road and Lay-By closures with a diversion route on Highways England network due to maintenance works.

• A1, from midday, April 19 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stamford to Grantham, carriageway, layby and lane closures due to bridge works.

• A1, from 8pm April 25 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Long Bennington, Lane closures for drainage works.

• A1, from 8pm April 25 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Great Ponton, Lane closure and gap closure with diversion route due to maintenance works.