South Kesteven road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

South Kesteven's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am March 11 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A52, from 8pm February 14 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound, Barrowby, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm February 15 to 5am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Woolsthorpe to Stoke Rochford, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm February 16 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Great Ponton to Harlaxton, Lane closures for barrier works.

• A1, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Gonerby Moor to Coddington, Lay-By and slip road closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm February 17 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Doddington to Claypole, Lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority networks.

• A1, from 8pm February 23 to 5am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, South Witham to Colsterworth, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm February 25 to 6am February 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Stamford to Harlaxton, carriageway and lane closures due to works on behalf of National Highways, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.