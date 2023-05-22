South Kesteven road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

South Kesteven's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A52, from 8pm May 19 to 5am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Barrowby, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8am May 16 to 4pm May 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stretton to Stamford, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 19 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Grantham to Great Ponton, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Balderton, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 6pm May 25 to 5pm May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Empingham to Tinwell, diversion route for works on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 25 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Harlaxton, slip road closures and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A1, from 8pm June 1 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Foston, Lane closure and gap closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Foston to Coddington, carriageway, slip road and Lay-By closures, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.