South Kesteven road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

South Kesteven's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm June 28 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Little Ponton, Gap closurea and lane closures for drainage works. Diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A52, from 8pm June 26 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Barrowby, 24/7 Lane closure and speed restriction with traffic signals due to works being undertaken on behalf of Cadent Gas.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm July 12 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wothorpe to Stretton, slip roads and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via national Highways network.

• A1, from 8pm July 14 to 5am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Colsterworth, Lane closures due to barrier repairs.

• A1, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stamford to Grantham, carriageway, slip road, Lay-By and lane closures due to structures works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.