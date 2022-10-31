South Kesteven road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

South Kesteven's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am January 23 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Colsterworth, diversion for works on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Great Ponton to Stoke Rochford, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 10pm November 7 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barrowby Interchange to A607 Harlaxton Road, diversion route for works on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm November 9 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Foston to Marston, slip road closure for local authority works, diversion via National highways and local authority network.