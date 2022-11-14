South Kesteven road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

South Kesteven's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am January 23 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from midday, November 15 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Harlaxton, slip road, lay-by and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

• A52, from 8pm November 16 to 5am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 westbound, Barrowby to Sedgebrook, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm November 19 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Stamford to Harlaxton, carriageway closure due to works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 8pm November 22 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Great Ponton to Easton, Lane closures due to maintenance work.